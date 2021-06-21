Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 839 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.08% of Progress Software worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,965,000 after buying an additional 508,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,836,000 after buying an additional 121,382 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 7.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,202,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,976,000 after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 976,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,114,000 after purchasing an additional 148,926 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 58.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 937,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,300,000 after purchasing an additional 345,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

PRGS opened at $45.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

