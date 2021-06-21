Comparing Rotor Acquisition (NYSE:ROT) and Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Rotor Acquisition (NYSE:ROT) and Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Rotor Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Rotor Acquisition and Altra Industrial Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rotor Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Altra Industrial Motion 7.39% 10.46% 4.84%

46.5% of Rotor Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Altra Industrial Motion shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Altra Industrial Motion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rotor Acquisition and Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rotor Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Altra Industrial Motion $1.73 billion 2.25 -$25.50 million $2.88 20.81

Rotor Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altra Industrial Motion.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rotor Acquisition and Altra Industrial Motion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rotor Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Altra Industrial Motion 0 1 4 0 2.80

Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus target price of $63.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.52%. Given Altra Industrial Motion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Altra Industrial Motion is more favorable than Rotor Acquisition.

Summary

Altra Industrial Motion beats Rotor Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rotor Acquisition Company Profile

Rotor Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S). The PTT segment offers couplings, such as gear couplings, diaphragm and disc couplings, elastomeric couplings, miniature and precision couplings, universal joints, mill spindles, and shaft locking devices under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Guardian, Huco, Lamiflex, Stromag, and TB Wood's brands; clutches and brakes under the Industrial Clutch, Formsprag, Stieber, Stromag, Svendborg, Twiflex, and Wichita brands; electromagnetic clutches and brakes under the Inertia Dynamics, Matrix, Stromag, and Warner Electric brands; and gears under the Bauer Gear Motor, Boston Gear, Delroyd, and Nuttall brands. The A&S segment provides rotary precision motion solutions, including servo and stepper motors, precision linear actuators, and electronic drives and motion controllers, as well as related software under the Kollmorgen brand; and miniature motors, as well as motion control products, such as brush and brushless DC, can stack, and disc magnet motors under the Portescap brand. This segment also offers linear bearings, guides, glides, lead and ball screws, industrial linear actuators, resolvers, and inductors for the transition of rotary motion to linear motion under the Thomson brand; and heavy-duty diesel engine brake systems and valve actuation mechanisms, including compression release, and bleeder and exhaust brakes under the Jacobs Vehicle Systems brand. The company was formerly known as Altra Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Altra Industrial Motion Corp. in November 2013. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Rotor Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotor Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.