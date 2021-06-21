Compass Diversified’s (CODI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CODI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

CODI stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -501.30 and a beta of 1.82.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 43,945 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 730,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 23,577 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

