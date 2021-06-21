ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,899 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $58.00 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a PE ratio of -383.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

