Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Continental Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Continental Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.33.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of CLR stock opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.14 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.61%.

In other news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,051 shares of company stock worth $1,252,071. Insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 137,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 104,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 264,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.