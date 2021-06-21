Contrasting Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Canoo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A Canoo $2.55 million 929.51 -$89.81 million ($1.39) -7.18

Aeva Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canoo.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies N/A -11.57% -4.91% Canoo N/A -40.90% -23.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Canoo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aeva Technologies and Canoo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Canoo 1 1 1 0 2.00

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 75.93%. Canoo has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.56%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Canoo.

Summary

Aeva Technologies beats Canoo on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

