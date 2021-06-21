Contrasting Equitable (NYSE:EQH) and BRP Group (NYSE:BRP)

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) and BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRP Group has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Equitable and BRP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable N/A N/A N/A BRP Group -6.75% 6.96% 3.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Equitable and BRP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitable 0 1 5 0 2.83 BRP Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

Equitable presently has a consensus target price of $38.27, indicating a potential upside of 30.05%. BRP Group has a consensus target price of $34.71, indicating a potential upside of 24.38%. Given Equitable’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Equitable is more favorable than BRP Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equitable and BRP Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable $12.42 billion 1.02 $2.14 billion $4.99 5.90 BRP Group $137.84 million 19.47 -$8.65 million $0.20 139.55

Equitable has higher revenue and earnings than BRP Group. Equitable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.9% of Equitable shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of BRP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Equitable shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of BRP Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Equitable beats BRP Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals. The Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment and retirement services or products to plans sponsored by educational entities, municipalities, and not-for-profit entities, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The Investment Management and Research segment offers diversified investment management, research, and related solutions to a range of clients through institutional, retail, and private wealth management channels; and distributes its institutional research products and solutions. The Protection Solutions segment provides a range of variable universal life, indexed universal life, and term life products to help affluent and high net worth individuals, as well as small and medium-sized business owners; and a suite of life, short- and long-term disability, dental, and vision insurance products to small and medium-size businesses. The company was formerly known as AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Equitable Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Equitable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in New York, New York.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.