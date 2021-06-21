Contrasting Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) & Alliance Sports Group (OTCMKTS:BOLL)

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) and Alliance Sports Group (OTCMKTS:BOLL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.8% of Peloton Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Peloton Interactive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 60.6% of Alliance Sports Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Peloton Interactive has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance Sports Group has a beta of -0.64, meaning that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Peloton Interactive and Alliance Sports Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peloton Interactive 2 4 23 0 2.72 Alliance Sports Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus price target of $140.97, indicating a potential upside of 29.19%. Given Peloton Interactive’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Peloton Interactive is more favorable than Alliance Sports Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peloton Interactive and Alliance Sports Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peloton Interactive $1.83 billion 17.66 -$71.60 million ($0.32) -337.72 Alliance Sports Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alliance Sports Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Peloton Interactive.

Profitability

This table compares Peloton Interactive and Alliance Sports Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peloton Interactive 5.78% 11.53% 5.66% Alliance Sports Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Peloton Interactive beats Alliance Sports Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc. provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes. As of December 09, 2020, it had approximately 3.6 million members. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Alliance Sports Group Company Profile

Alliance Sports Group, L.P., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes sports and outdoor products to customers worldwide. The company provides flashlights, fitness products, multi-tools, and outdoor gear products to independent retail stores, as well as retail chains in the United States. It also offers ankle/wrist weights, body balls, core training products, electronics, gloves, hand/forearm products, hand weights, jump ropes, resistance bands, workout mats, yoga/Pilates items, and fitness apparel; and trimwear, accessories, and wellness products. The company offers its products through brands, including NEBO, Quarrow Fishing Products, Iprotec Firearm Lighting, Weatherrite Outdoor, Bollinger Fitness, Solaire Trimwear, and True Utility. It was formerly known as Bollinger Industries, Inc. and changed Alliance Sports Group, L.P. Alliance Sports Group, L.P. was founded in 1974 and is based in Grand Prairie, Texas.

