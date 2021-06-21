Contrasting Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) and Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

First Financial Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Financial Bancorp. pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Federal pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bancorp. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Washington Federal has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Federal has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and Washington Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bancorp. 24.85% 8.09% 1.14% Washington Federal 23.76% 7.56% 0.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Financial Bancorp. and Washington Federal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bancorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Washington Federal 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Financial Bancorp. presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.50%. Washington Federal has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 28.53%. Given First Financial Bancorp.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Financial Bancorp. is more favorable than Washington Federal.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.6% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Washington Federal shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and Washington Federal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bancorp. $714.09 million 3.21 $155.81 million $1.67 14.13 Washington Federal $708.22 million 3.15 $173.44 million $2.00 15.39

Washington Federal has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Financial Bancorp.. First Financial Bancorp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Federal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp. beats Washington Federal on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property, such as one to four family residential housing units or commercial property comprising owner-occupied and/or investor income producing real estate consisting of apartments, shopping centers, or office buildings; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it provides a range of trust and wealth management services; and lease and equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 143 full service banking centers, 32 of which are leased facilities. It operates 63 banking centers in Ohio, three banking centers in Illinois, 63 banking centers in Indiana, and 14 banking centers in Kentucky. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies to customers and general public; holds and markets real estate properties; mobile and internet banking services; debit and credit cards; and acts as trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. As of September 30, 2020, the company had 234 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

