Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 15.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 329,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,307 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $35,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 16.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 73,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100,091 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $128.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.95.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

