CorionX (CORX) Trading 20.4% Lower Over Last Week

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One CorionX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CorionX has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. CorionX has a market cap of $218,796.07 and approximately $187,641.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00060271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00023940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.04 or 0.00756415 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00044610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00083696 BTC.

CorionX Profile

CorionX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,148,104 coins. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

