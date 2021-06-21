Cormark Raises Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target to C$1.90

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$1.50 to C$1.90 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Denison Mines stock opened at C$1.67 on Thursday. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -59.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.96, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.46, for a total value of C$218,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$228,124.66. In the last three months, insiders sold 747,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,521.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

