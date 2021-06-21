Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,580 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,612 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.24% of Berry worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. Berry Co. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $552.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%. The business had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

BRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

