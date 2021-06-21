Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 203,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $28.55 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,545.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,866 shares of company stock worth $651,348 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

