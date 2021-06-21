Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000.
PBH opened at $52.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $52.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.90.
Several research firms recently commented on PBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
Read More: G-20
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.