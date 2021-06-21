Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000.

PBH opened at $52.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $52.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.90.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

