Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.22 Million in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.42.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $97.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

