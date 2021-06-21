Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 22,207 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ATN International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ATN International by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ATN International by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ATN International alerts:

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $45.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $722.34 million, a P/E ratio of -69.80 and a beta of 0.23. ATN International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $64.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $124.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -188.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI).

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.