Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRAH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $2,865,947.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,970,779.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 177,155 shares of company stock worth $29,780,256 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH opened at $167.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.14. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.79 and a 52-week high of $175.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

