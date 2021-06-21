Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,731 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,036,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,648,000 after purchasing an additional 586,799 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6,126.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after buying an additional 5,085,637 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 62.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,914,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after buying an additional 1,880,676 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,593,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,932,000 after buying an additional 31,519 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,959,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,688,000 after buying an additional 152,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $200,327.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,817.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,150 shares of company stock worth $859,180 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APLE. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of APLE opened at $15.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. Analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

