Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 7,905 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Rambus worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,864,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,910,000 after acquiring an additional 635,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $22.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 9.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

