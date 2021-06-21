Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,486.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,308.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,630.08 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

