Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock opened at $470.27 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $417.41 and a 1-year high of $560.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $482.07.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total value of $1,432,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,069,052.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 999 shares in the company, valued at $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,708 shares of company stock worth $4,238,428 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

