Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $373,000 in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth $56,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Shares of TWST opened at $111.25 on Monday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.35.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $35,798.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,060.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Banyai sold 20,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $1,947,616.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,064 shares in the company, valued at $38,430,147.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,788 shares of company stock worth $13,637,807. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TWST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.