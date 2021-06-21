Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,850 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $230.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $116.73 and a 12 month high of $236.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.58.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.06.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $9,144,828. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

