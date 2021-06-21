Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crew Energy to C$1.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Crew Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.53.

Shares of CR stock opened at C$1.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$247.48 million and a PE ratio of -25.38. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.27 and a 52-week high of C$1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$49.11 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 76,739 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$77,506.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 683,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$689,968.37. Also, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 35,713 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$41,069.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$576,383.45. Insiders have sold a total of 319,467 shares of company stock worth $348,686 in the last three months.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

