Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) shares traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.64 and last traded at $32.86. 16,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 768,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.57.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,136.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,907,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 361,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,718,521 and have sold 118,301 shares valued at $2,366,020.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,868,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,822,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $15,645,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $13,853,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $9,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

