Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) will announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jonestrading began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

CRNX opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.32. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $795.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 304,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

