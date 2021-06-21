Crypterium (CRPT) Hits One Day Volume of $222,151.00

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $15.12 million and approximately $222,151.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00024356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.51 or 0.00763367 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00044993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00083887 BTC.

About Crypterium

Crypterium is a coin. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 98,649,016 coins and its circulating supply is 83,651,465 coins. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Crypterium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

