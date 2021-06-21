CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $185,353.64 and $2,737.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00037652 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.61 or 0.00225074 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00036369 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007726 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00010727 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001800 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

