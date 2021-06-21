Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,402,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,885 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $363,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,432,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,871,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Cummins by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $233.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.66 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Cummins’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.