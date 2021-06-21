Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $106,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Thursday, June 3rd, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $103,050.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $116,050.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $129,350.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $117,800.00.

NASDAQ CYTK traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 465,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,532. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.62. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CYTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $804,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 109,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.