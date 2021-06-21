Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106,259 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 7,129.3% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,709,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,945 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIAC opened at $40.03 on Monday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

