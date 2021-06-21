Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Takes $212,000 Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

ELS opened at $75.13 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $76.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

