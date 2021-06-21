Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $282.00 to $288.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Danaher traded as high as $261.77 and last traded at $261.46, with a volume of 43553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $256.97.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.93.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 20.2% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 9.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $186.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

