DAOstack Trading 30.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $87,888.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for $0.0787 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,287.29 or 1.00275961 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00032927 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008292 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00072699 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000824 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002797 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000477 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

