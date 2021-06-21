DAV Coin Hits Market Cap of $983,440.25 (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a market cap of $983,440.25 and $1.02 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00052718 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00414320 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,510.27 or 1.00191088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007674 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00031982 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007906 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00011284 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00068220 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.