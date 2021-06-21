Degenerator (MEME) Hits Market Capitalization of $913,535.72

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Degenerator coin can currently be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.67 or 0.00408965 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003169 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00016972 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.78 or 0.00905600 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.