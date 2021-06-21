Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DNN. TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.43.

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denison Mines will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 308.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 99,656 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 880,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 510,292 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 320.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 592,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 26,466 shares during the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denison Mines (DNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.