DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). DermTech posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DMTK. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 0.83. DermTech has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $84.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.44.

In other news, Director Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $3,479,028.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $107,329.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,454.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,703 shares of company stock worth $9,794,210. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $4,152,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $708,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DermTech by 785.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after buying an additional 120,666 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

