Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) and IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Critical Survey

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) and IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Desktop Metal and IHI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Desktop Metal $16.47 million 192.85 -$34.01 million ($0.57) -22.05 IHI $10.50 billion 0.35 $123.07 million $0.21 28.48

IHI has higher revenue and earnings than Desktop Metal. Desktop Metal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IHI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IHI has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Desktop Metal and IHI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Desktop Metal N/A -2.04% -1.33% IHI 1.18% -0.70% -0.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Desktop Metal and IHI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Desktop Metal 1 1 2 0 2.25 IHI 0 0 3 0 3.00

Desktop Metal currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.98%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than IHI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IHI beats Desktop Metal on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

IHI Company Profile

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. It offers boilers, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines. The company also provides LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; equipment for plants; and engineering, procurement, construction, and start-up services for process and pharmaceutical plants. In addition, it offers bridges, water gates, and steel structures; shield tunneling machines, concrete construction materials, and transportation systems; and security and environmental monitoring systems, as well as constructs and refurbishes offshore structures. Further, the company provides air and process gas compressors, separators, and cryogenic products; lubricating systems; turbochargers for vehicles and machinery for ships; parking and logistics systems; materials handling systems; steelmaking equipment, such as industrial furnaces and stepping cylinders; heat and surface treatment equipment, factory automation systems, slitters, rubber and film calender lines, and pulp and paper machinery; and agricultural machines and lawn mowers. Additionally, it offers aero engines and air traffic control systems; and rockets, rocket and satellite propulsion systems, systems for satellites, space station-related equipment, ground test facilities, sample containers, etc. It also engages in real estate rental and sales business. The company was formerly known as Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. and changed its name to IHI Corporation in 2007. IHI Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

