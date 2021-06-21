Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) & Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Financial Review

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) and Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Brooks Automation and Desktop Metal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooks Automation 9.22% 11.28% 8.73% Desktop Metal N/A -2.04% -1.33%

92.3% of Brooks Automation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Desktop Metal shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brooks Automation and Desktop Metal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brooks Automation $897.27 million 7.61 $64.85 million $1.26 72.94 Desktop Metal $16.47 million 191.17 -$34.01 million ($0.57) -21.86

Brooks Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Desktop Metal. Desktop Metal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brooks Automation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Brooks Automation and Desktop Metal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooks Automation 0 1 5 0 2.83 Desktop Metal 1 1 2 0 2.25

Brooks Automation currently has a consensus price target of $91.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.45%. Desktop Metal has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.59%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than Brooks Automation.

Volatility & Risk

Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brooks Automation beats Desktop Metal on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services. Its products include atmospheric and vacuum robots, robotic modules, and tool automation systems that offer precision handling and clean wafer environments; and automated cleaning and inspection systems for wafer carriers, reticle pod cleaners, and stockers. It also offers repair and refurbishment, diagnostics, and installation services, as well as spare parts and productivity enhancement upgrade services. The Brooks Life Sciences Services segment provides gene sequencing and gene synthesis services, including next generation sequencing, sanger sequencing, gene synthesis, bioinformatics, and good laboratory practices regulatory services; on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample transport and collection relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery, and business continuity, as well as project management and consulting services; and sample intelligence software solutions and integration of customer technology. The Brooks Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold storage systems; consumables, such as various formats of racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils used for the storage and handling of samples in cold storage environments; and instruments used for labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, and piercing tubes and plates. The company serves semiconductor capital equipment and life sciences sample management markets in approximately 50 countries. Brooks Automation, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

