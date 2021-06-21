Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.47.

Shares of FANG opened at $86.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.24. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $92.11. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,915,000 after purchasing an additional 332,086 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,851,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 206,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 269,489 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

