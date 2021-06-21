Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Sells $332,145.00 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Scott Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total value of $163,560.54.

Shares of DPZ traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $459.56. The company had a trading volume of 20,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,116. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $462.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

