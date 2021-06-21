Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Buys 6,449 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,488 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,525,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after buying an additional 116,411 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,634 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.65, for a total value of $4,893,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,353,980.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,670 shares of company stock valued at $51,713,672 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.42. The company had a trading volume of 114,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,495. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.43.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.