Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $11.22 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 206,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after purchasing an additional 146,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.41.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $286.56. The company had a trading volume of 50,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,668. Accenture plc has a one year low of $199.47 and a one year high of $294.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.97. The company has a market cap of $182.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,767,205.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $251,231.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,831.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,048 shares of company stock worth $8,568,010 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

