Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $110.83 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,057 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 3.0% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $110,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.90. 261,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,954,319. The firm has a market cap of $194.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.