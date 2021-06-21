Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3,042.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,576 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 1.7% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of S&P Global worth $63,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $7.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $398.53. 19,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,028. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $401.27. The company has a market cap of $96.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $382.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.75.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

