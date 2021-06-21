DRW Securities LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

DRW Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,108 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 1,258.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

NYSEARCA THD traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,682. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a twelve month low of $60.52 and a twelve month high of $83.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.54.

