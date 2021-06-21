DRW Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 271.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 762,338 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF makes up 1.1% of DRW Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 2.42% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $27,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,551,000 after purchasing an additional 300,526 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 102,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.56. 164,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,374,208. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.30. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

