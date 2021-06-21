DRW Securities LLC Sells 204,756 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

DRW Securities LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 90.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204,756 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after buying an additional 28,923 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 63,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 285.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 223,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 165,400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSX traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 82,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,521. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $29.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

